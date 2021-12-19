Watch: Two Blinders And A Dropped Catch On Day 4 Of 2nd Ashes Test, Jos Buttler's Mixed Day In The Office
2nd Ashes Test, Australia vs England: Jos Buttler was in amazing form taking two stunning catches on Day 4 but was also involved in a shocking dropped catch.
Wicketkeeper Jos Buttler added more spice and drama to the ongoing second Test match of the Ashes series with two spectacular catches and also a shocking drop on Day 4 at the Adelaide Oval. The England cricketer had missed a few sitters during Australia's first innings, particularly of Marnus Labuschagne who was given a reprieve on 95. The Australian right-hander went on to register his century, scoring 103 off 305 balls. Buttler silenced his critics during Australia's second innings, first with a brilliant diving screamer to send opener Marcus Harris back to the pavilion. Harris nicked a full-length delivery from Stuart Broad and Buttler attempted a full-length dive to catch it in front of first slip to his left.
But on the very next delivery, the 31-year-old missed a simple catch which could have dismissed Steve Smith for a golden duck. Facing his first delivery, Smith edged delivery outside off, Buttler over-dived to his left and saw the ball hit him on the wrist.
Here is the video of Buttler's screamer of Harris and also his dropped catch of Smith:
December 19, 2021
Smith ended up adding only six runs to the scoreboard off 31 balls with Buttler making amends. On the final ball of the 29th over, the Aussie batter gloved a delivery from Ollie Robinson with Buttler diving full stretch to his left for a stunning one-handed catch.
Here is the video of Smith's dismissal:
December 19, 2021
Australia declared on 230 for nine on Day 4 to set a 468-run target for England. The hosts also won the first game of the five-match Ashes series by nine wickets at The Gabba in Brisbane.