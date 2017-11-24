 
The Ashes 2017-18 04 Nov 17 to 28 Jan 18

The Ashes: Kevin Pietersen Shuts Up Fashion Police With This Brilliant Tweet

Updated: 24 November 2017 14:20 IST

Kevin Pietersen has often been on the receiving end for his quirky fashion sense.

Kevin Pietersen donned the same shoes once more and added some bright socks to it. © Twitter

The Ashes 2017 started on Thursday with the first Test at The Gabba in Brisbane. While England batsmen James Vince and Mark Stoneman won the plaudits on Day 1 for their brilliant showing with the bat, another Englishman hogged the limelight for off-field news. Kevin Pietersen was taken to the cleaners after wearing a pair of light tan shoes that stood out like a white ball would in Test cricket. Many, including cricketers, took to Twitter to poke the former England batsman but Pietersen had the last laugh as he hit back at the "fashion gurus" with a brilliant tweet.

New Zealand cricketer Jimmy Neesham put out a poll for his Twitter followers on whether Pietersen had made a worse start to an Ashes series than England pacer Steve Harmison, who famously bowled an extra-wide wide with the first ball in Brisbane in 2006.

Others didn't hold back either as they hilariously trolled the South African-born cricketer.

England's James Vince was spectacularly run out with a century beckoning on his Ashes debut as Australia hit back to leave the first Test finely balanced after day one on Thursday.

It took a special piece of fielding from Lyon to end Vince's 170-ball, four-hour vigil and give the Australians hope on a rugged first day on an unresponsive Gabba pitch.

England suffered a mini collapse on Day 2, losing five wickets for just 56 runs to be bowled out for 302.

Australia got off to a horrible start after being reduced to 76 for four but captain Steve Smith and veteran batsman Shaun Marsh got their team out of a massive hole.

Highlights
  • Pietersen was trolled for his shoes on Day 1 of the 1st Ashes Test
  • Pietersen hit back at his critics with a brilliant tweet
  • Pietersen is part of a commentary team for the Ashes
