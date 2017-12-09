 
don't
miss
All Sports
The Ashes 2017-18 04 Nov 17 to 28 Jan 18

Ben Duckett Dropped, Suspended by England After Bar Incident

Updated: 09 December 2017 15:53 IST

Duckett, who was selected to open the batting in England's two-day tour match against a Cricket Australia XI in Perth, was a late omission from the team.

Ben Duckett Dropped, Suspended by England After Bar Incident
Ben Duckett, 23, has been touring Australia with England Lions. © AFP

England's Ashes tour has been plunged into a fresh crisis with batsman Ben Duckett stood down from a tour game on Saturday and suspended following a new incident in a Perth bar. Duckett, who was selected to open the batting in England's two-day tour match against a Cricket Australia XI in Perth, was a late omission from the team. Reports said Duckett was involved in an incident late Thursday where he is said to have poured a drink over a senior player following a heated row. The Northants batsman was suspended by team management while a disciplinary investigation took place, according to Cricket.com.au.

It was the first night after England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) director of cricket Andrew Strauss agreed to a relaxing of the midnight curfew placed on the Test squad a fortnight ago.

That curfew followed news that wicketkeeper Jonny Bairstow headbutted Australian Test opener Cameron Bancroft in a Perth bar during the tourists' first night on tour.

Duckett, 23, has been touring Australia with England Lions and was among a number of players promoted for the current tour match while senior players rested ahead of next week's all-important third Test against Australia in Perth.

Star all-rounder Ben Stokes is already suspended from the tour after he became involved in an incident outside a Bristol nightclub in September that led to police investigations, although is currently playing domestic cricket in New Zealand.

Reports said that no members of the public were involved in the Duckett incident and police were not involved.

Duckett, who has played in four Tests for England, has been caught up in controversy in the past and was left out of Northants' tour to Barbados in 2015. He was once dropped from the England Under 19 team for fitness issues.

England are 2-0 down in the Ashes series and will relinquish the urn if they are beaten in the third Test, starting on Thursday.

(With inputs from AFP)

Topics : England Australia The Ashes 2017-18 Cricket
Get the latest India vs Sri Lanka 2017 news, check India vs Sri Lanka 2017 schedule and live score. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more India vs Sri Lanka 2017 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • England's Ashes tour has been plunged into a fresh crisis
  • Ben Duckett was suspended following a new incident in a Perth bar
  • Duckett is said to have poured a drink over a senior player
Related Articles
Ashes 2017: Moeen Ali Reveals Racist 'Kebab Shop' Sledge By Australian Fan
Ashes 2017: Moeen Ali Reveals Racist 'Kebab Shop' Sledge By Australian Fan
Ex-Captains Fear England Ashes Whitewash
Ex-Captains Fear England Ashes Whitewash
Ashes 2017: England Have Left 'Scars' On Australia, Says Trevor Bayliss
Ashes 2017: England Have Left 'Scars' On Australia, Says Trevor Bayliss
Show Comments
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Ratings
1 India 124
2 South Africa 111
3 England 105
4 New Zealand 97
5 Australia 97
Last updated on: 07 December 2017

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2017. All rights reserved.