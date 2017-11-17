 
The Ashes 2017-18 04 Nov 17 to 28 Jan 18

Australia Retain Women's Ashes With T20I Win Over England

Updated: 17 November 2017 19:15 IST

In the multi-format series, the four points from two ODI wins, two points from the drawn day-night Test and the T20 victory enabled Australia take an unassailable lead and retain the trophy.

Beth Mooney (86) scored her highest score in a T20I. © Twitter

Australia retained the women's Ashes with a six-wicket win over England in the first Twenty20 international in Sydney on Friday. A career-best haul of four for 22 from Megan Schutt restricted England to 132 for nine before Beth Mooney's 86 -- the highest score in a T20 in Australia -- helped reel in the target with 25 balls to spare. The two points from the victory clinched the series for Australia with two matches to play.

The highlight of the Ashes series was Ellyse Perry's record-breaking 213 not out in the day-night Ashes Test last week.

The series now moves to Canberra for the final two ODIs on Sunday and Tuesday at Manuka Oval.

