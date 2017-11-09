 
don't
miss
All Sports
The Ashes 2017 04 Nov 17 to 28 Jan 18

Ashes 2017: Stuart Broad Sees David Warner as Danger Man

Updated: 09 November 2017 08:28 IST

The pugnacious opener fired up the tourists last month by comparing playing against England to "war" and said he planned to take "some sort of hatred" into the Tests, which start in Brisbane on November 23.

Ashes 2017: Stuart Broad Sees David Warner as Danger Man
Broad said Warner, known for his fiery nature on the field, was a perennial danger. © AFP

England paceman Stuart Broad has pinpointed David Warner as Australia's danger man in the Ashes series, while admitting a begrudging respect for his aggressive mentality.

The pugnacious opener fired up the tourists last month by comparing playing against England to "war" and said he planned to take "some sort of hatred" into the Tests, which start in Brisbane on November 23.

Broad said Warner, known for his fiery nature on the field, was a perennial danger.

"I think someone like Warner you've got to try bowl a lot of balls at him with the new ball, because it's your best chance of getting him out," he told the Sydney Morning Herald Thursday.

"(But) you have to have a plan B, and with someone like Warner you have to go to plan B quicker than a lot of other batters."

While captain Joe Root said before leaving England that Warner's comparison to war was "extreme", veteran Broad acknowledged teams needed characters like him to make them great.

"He's someone that drives teams forward," Broad said of Warner.

"He's one of those blokes who is not that enjoyable to play against, but if he's in your team you love him.

"You have characters like that in most successful sports teams, don't you?

"Someone who if he's in the field, will stay in the battle, looking someone in the eye all the time, keep his bowlers moving ... someone who can take the game away from you quickly."

He said these were the type of players he likes to face, "the sort of guys who spur you on".

"You know that if you get it wrong to him he can hurt you, but it's also extremely exciting if you get him out."

Broad also sees prolific Australia captain Steve Smith, the top batsman in the world, as another player who needs to be toppled early, admitting he was tough to bowl at.

"He's got huge scoring areas from straight, so I think we have to look for his outside edge up until day three," he said.

"And then if the pitches start going slightly up and down or crack like the Gabba can do ... you can bring lbw in."

Topics : Australia England Stuart Christopher John Broad David Andrew Warner Cricket The Ashes 2017
Get the latest India vs New Zealand 2017 news, check India vs New Zealand 2017 schedule and live score. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more India vs New Zealand 2017 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • Stuart Broad has pinpointed David Warner as Australia's danger man
  • "He's someone that drives teams forward," Broad said of Warner
  • Warner recently compared playing against England to "war"
Related Articles
Virender Sehwag Explains How Yuvraj Singh Became 'King Of Kingsmead'
Virender Sehwag Explains How Yuvraj Singh Became 'King Of Kingsmead'
India Vs England, T20 World Cup 2007: The Day Yuvraj Singh Took Stuart Broad Apart
India Vs England, T20 World Cup 2007: The Day Yuvraj Singh Took Stuart Broad Apart
Test-Best James Anderson Bowls England To Series Win Against West Indies
Test-Best James Anderson Bowls England To Series Win Against West Indies
Show Comments
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Ratings
1 India 125
2 South Africa 111
3 England 105
4 New Zealand 97
5 Australia 97
Last updated on: 09 November 2017

Poll of the day

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2017. All rights reserved.