 
don't
miss
All Sports
The Ashes 2017-18 04 Nov 17 to 28 Jan 18

Ashes 2017: Ashley Giles Slams Immature England Players

Updated: 24 December 2017 19:47 IST

England's poor performances on the pitch, which have seen them lose the series ahead of the start of the fourth Test on Boxing Day, have been compounded by incidents off it.

Ashes 2017: Ashley Giles Slams Immature England Players
England are currently 0-3 down in the Ashes. © AFP

Ashley Giles admits he would have considered sending home some of England's players for bad behaviour during their Ashes tour of Australia. England's poor performances on the pitch, which have seen them lose the series ahead of the start of the fourth Test on Boxing Day, have been compounded by incidents off it. Ben Duckett, who is not part of the full Ashes squad but was in Australia to play for England Lions, was given a suspension and a fine by the England and Wales Cricket Board for throwing a drink over vice-captain James Anderson.

England star Jonny Bairstow was involved in a bizarre headbutt incident with Australia's Cameron Bancroft during a night out in Perth.

Ben Stokes, an England all-rounder, is out of the international frame while waiting to discover whether he will be charged for an alleged late-night brawl before the Ashes tour in Bristol in September.

Former spinner Giles, who played 54 Test matches for England and later worked as a national team selector, believes some of the current crop of players have lacked maturity.

"I think I would have been very tempted (to send some home)," Giles told BBC Radio 5 Live on Sunday.

"There comes a time when there's enough water gone under the bridge, a lot of it not very nice water, you have to make a stand and we're probably past that point.

"The whole thing sheds a bad light on England cricket but I think what we have to remember is these guys are extremely talented cricketers and they've got a great gift in what they do.

"It doesn't make them extremely mature individuals. And there's work to do there.

"If the maturity isn't there in the dressing room then they need quite strict guidelines and rules.

"Over time, if you can't trust people to make correct decisions off the field, how can you trust them to make them on the field?"

Topics : Ashley Giles Cricket England Australia The Ashes 2017-18
Get the latest South Africa vs India 2018 news, check South Africa vs India 2018 schedule and live score. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more South Africa vs India 2018 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • Ben Duckett was given a suspension and a fine by the ECB
  • Jonny Bairstow was involved in a bizarre headbutt incident
  • Ben Stokes is out of the international frame
Related Articles
Ashley Giles Gets Lancashire Coaching Role
Ashley Giles Gets Lancashire Coaching Role
Cricket Teams Trek to World's Highest Game on 'Roof of Africa'
Cricket Teams Trek to World's Highest Game on 'Roof of Africa'
Too Late to Sack Alastair Cook as ODI Captain, Says Ashley Giles
Too Late to Sack Alastair Cook as ODI Captain, Says Ashley Giles
Show Comments
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Ratings
1 India 124
2 South Africa 111
3 England 105
4 New Zealand 100
5 Australia 97
Last updated on: 19 December 2017

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2017. All rights reserved.