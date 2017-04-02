 
Yuki Bhambri Ruled Out of India's Davis Cup Tie vs Uzbekistan

Updated: 02 April 2017 21:28 IST

India will take on Uzbekistan in the Davis Cup Group 1 Asia/Oceania second round tie that will be held in Bengaluru from April 7 to 9.

Yuki Bhambri ruled out of Davis Cup tie © AP

Leading Indian tennis player Yuki Bhambri will miss the Davis Cup Group 1 Asia/Oceania second round tie against Uzbekistan. In a big setback to the Indian team, Bhambri was on Sunday ruled out of the upcoming tie, scheduled to be held from April 7 to 9 in Bengaluru, due to a knee injury. Yuki is a vital cog in India's Davis Cup scheme and in his absence, it will be extremely tough for the hosts to challenge the visitors, who will be led by World No.70 Denis Istomin.

Yuki did not report to the preparatory camp, which began in Bengaluru on Sunday.

Ramkumar Ramanathan will now spearhead India's singles challenge but he has been struggling for form in recent times.

Non-playing captain Mahesh Bhupathi had picked four singles specialist for the tie and now it will be imperative for him to play either veteran Leander Paes or Rohan Bopanna or both.

If Bhupathi picks only one doubles player, both Prajnesh Gunneswaran and N Sriram Balaji will make Davis Cup debut for India and the latter will surely feature in the doubles rubber.

(With inputs from PTI)


 

Topics : Yuki Bhambri Tennis
Highlights
  • Yuki Bhambri did not report to the preparatory camp
  • Bhambri will miss the Davis Cup Group 1 Asia/Oceania second round tie
  • Ramkumar Ramanathan will now spearhead India's singles challenge
