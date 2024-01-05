Story ProgressBack to home
Yuki Bhambri-Robin Haase Pair In Brisbane International Semifinals
India's Yuki Bhambri and his Dutch partner Robin Haase on Friday entered the semifinals of the Brisbane International ATP Tour tournament
File image of Yuki Bhambri© Twitter
India's Yuki Bhambri and his Dutch partner Robin Haase on Friday entered the semifinals of the Brisbane International ATP Tour tournament, beating the American pair of Nathaniel Lammons and Jackson Withrow in straight sets. The eight-seeded Indo-Dutch pair won 7-6 (5), 7-6 (6) in the quarterfinal match that lasted one hour and 36 minutes. Bhambri-Haase duo will face second seeds Lloyd Glasspool of England and Jean-Julien Rojer of the Netherlands in the semifinals.
Last year, the 31-year-old Bhambri from New Delhi won his maiden ATP title at the Mallorca Championships doubles competition, partnering with South African Lloyd Harris.
(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Topics mentioned in this article
Get the Latest South Africa vs India Updates and check out SA vs IND schedules and IPL 2024 Auction. Read all the details related to the IPL 2024.Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more sports updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.