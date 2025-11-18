Spain's world number one Carlos Alcaraz will miss the Davis Cup Final 8 tournament in Italy this week due to injury, the two-time Wimbledon champion announced on X on Tuesday. "I am very sorry to announce that I will not be able to play with Spain in the Davis Cup in Bologna. I have swelling in my right hamstring and the medical advice is not to play," the 22-year-old six-time Grand Slam winner said.

"I've always said that playing for Spain is the greatest thing there is and I was really looking forward to helping the team fight for the Davis Cup trophy."

Alcaraz's announcement comes two days after he was beaten by arch rival Jannik Sinner, the Italian world number two, 7-6 (7/4), 7-5 in the ATP Finals title-decider in Turin.

Sinner had already announced he would miss the tournament, with hosts Italy aiming for a third title in a row.

Italy's second-highest ranked player, Lorenzo Musetti has also pulled out of Italy's defence.

Austria, France, Belgium, Czech Republic, Argentina and Germany are the other countries vying for victory in Bologna.