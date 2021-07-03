Story ProgressBack to home
Wimbledon: Sania Mirza, Bethaine Mattek-Sands Bow Out In Second Round
Sania Mirza and Bethanie Mattek-Sands were knocked out after losing to the Russian pair in women's doubles second round match in Wimbledon on Saturday
Sania Mirza and Bethanie Mattek-Sands lost their women's doubles second round in straight sets.© AFP
Sania Mirza and her doubles partner Bethanie Mattek-Sands were knocked out of the ongoing Wimbledon tennis tournament after losing to the Russian pair of Elena Vesnina and Veronika Kudermetova in women's doubles second round match on Saturday.
More to follow...
