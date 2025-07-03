India's N Sriram Balaji joined compatriots Yuki Bhambri and Rithvik Bollipalli in the second round of the men's doubles event at the Wimbledon in London on Thursday. Balaji, world No. 74, and his Mexican partner Miguel Reyes-Varela defeated American duo of Learner Tien and Aleksandar Kovacevic 6-4 6-4 in an opening round match. The contest lasted 71 minutes and the Indo-Mexican pair broke their opponents once each in both sets to wrap up the match without much fuss.

However, Balaji and Reyes-Varela will have a tough second round against fourth seeds Marcel Granollers of Spain and Horacio Zeballos of Argentina.

Bhambri and Bollipalli had won their respective opening round matches on Wednesday while Rohan Bopanna had crashed out in the first round itself.

