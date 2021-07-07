Story ProgressBack to home
Roger Federer Suffers Wimbledon Heartbreak As Hubert Hurkacz Reaches Maiden Semi-Final
Wimbledon: Roger Federer was knocked out by Hubert Hurkacz who reached his maiden Grand Slam semi-final.
Roger Federer lost in straight sets to Hubert Hurkacz in the Wimbledon semi-final.© AFP
Roger Federer was knocked out of Wimbledon in the quarter-finals by Poland's Hubert Hurkacz, who reached his maiden Grand Slam semi-final. Hurkacz beat Federer 6-3, 7-6 (7/4), 6-0 in their quarter-final match at Centre Court to progress to to the final four.
More to follow...
Topics mentioned in this article
Roger Federer Hubert Hurkacz Tennis
Get the latest updates on IPL 2021, IPL Points Table , IPL Schedule 2021 , live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more sports updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.