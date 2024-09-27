Wimbledon have been given the green light to go ahead with their controversial plans to expand the historic venue for the grass-court Grand Slam. The All England Club's proposal to build 39 new courts, including an 8,000-seat show court, on the adjacent former Wimbledon Park Golf Club was passed on Friday by London's deputy mayor for planning Jules Pipe. Wimbledon will nearly triple the size of its current site once the project is completed.

Plans were first submitted in 2021, but there had been strong local opposition from groups such as 'Save Wimbledon Park' and environmental protestors who claimed the harm caused to open land was not justified.

The issue had become increasingly acrimonious, but Friday's decision was expected after Greater London Authority planning officers recommended permission be granted due to the financial and community benefits.

"In summary, the proposed development would facilitate very significant benefits," Pipe said. "I agree with my officers that these benefits clearly outweigh the harm."

Central to Wimbledon's case has been the desire to hold its qualifying competition, which is currently staged over three miles away in Roehampton, on its own land.

All England Club chair Debbie Jevans said: "We are delighted that the Greater London Authority has resolved to approve our applications to transform the former Wimbledon Park golf course.

"Our proposals will deliver 27 acres of newly accessible parkland for the community and enable us to bring the qualifying competition for The Championships onsite, with all of the substantial economic and employment opportunities this presents."

The Mayor of London's office took charge of the application in January after Merton Council approved the plans and Wandsworth Council rejected them late last year.

Mayor Sadiq Khan recused himself from the process having previously expressed public support for the development, leaving the matter in Pipe's hands.

Fleur Anderson, the MP for Putney, claimed allowing the scheme would set "a dangerous London-wide and national precedent".

But Jevans said: "We look forward to working with all parties to bring this vision to life, delivering one of London's greatest sporting transformations since the 2012 Games and securing Wimbledon's future at the pinnacle of world sport."

