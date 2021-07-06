Story ProgressBack to home
Wimbledon: Daniil Medvedev Knocked Out By Hubert Hurkacz In Round Of 16
Wimbledon: Hubert Hurkacz of Poland beat Daniil Medvedev 2-6, 7-6 (7/2), 3-6, 6-3, 6-4 to reach the quarter-finals.
Daniil Medvedev was seeded second in this year's Wimbledon.© AFP
Hubert Hurkacz became just the fourth Polish man to reach the Wimbledon quarter-finals on Tuesday with a five-set win over Russian second seed Daniil Medvedev. World number 18 Hurkacz triumphed 2-6, 7-6 (7/2), 3-6, 6-3, 6-4 in a match held over from Monday due to rain and will now face Roger Federer for a place in the semi-finals. The 24-year-old follows in the footsteps of fellow Poles who made the last-eight -- Wojtek Fibak (1980) and Jerzy Janowicz and Lukasz Kubot (2013).
