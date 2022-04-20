Story ProgressBack to home
Wimbledon Ban On Russian Players Would Be "Unacceptable": Kremlin
The Kremlin said Wednesday that banning Russian tennis players from Wimbledon over Moscow's military campaign in Ukraine would be "unacceptable."
The Kremlin said Wednesday that banning Russian tennis players from Wimbledon over Moscow's military campaign in Ukraine would be "unacceptable." "This is unacceptable," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.
"Once again they simply turn athletes into hostages to political prejudice, political intrigues," he added.
