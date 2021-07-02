Indian tennis star Sania Mirza and her American doubles partner Bethanie Mattek-Sands progressed to the second round in the women's doubles event at Wimbledon 2021, after knocking out sixth seeds, Desirae Krawczyk and Alexa Guarachi on Thursday. However, it was Sania's son, Izhaan Mizra Malik, who stole the show. The two-year-old was seen cheering for them from the courtside. After winning their first-round encounter, the duo clicked a photo with their adorable fan. Sania posted the image on her official Instagram handle.

In the photograph, the trio had a contagious smile on their faces and Izhaan also had a spiderman action figure with him. In the caption, Sania mentioned, "Spiderman cheering us on".

The post soon created a buzz, as fans started congratulating Sania on her victory. At the time of writing, it had received over 1.31 lakh 'likes'. Sania's followers were also in awe of the adorable snap.

Actor turned producer Anushka Sharma was among the first few to like and comment on the post.

"So beautiful," Anushka wrote along with a purple heart and a clapping emoji.

Film-maker Punit Malhotra dropped a few claps and smiling face emojis. Photographer Avinash Gowariker, too, commented with the emoji of two hands clapping. Actress Athiya Shetty dropped a raising-hands and a red heart emoji.

Responding to the post, French tennis player and the former Wimbledon singles champions Marion Bartoli said, "Omg I have to come for your next match guys!!!!! I love this picture!!!"

Ukrainian tennis star Nadiia Kichenok also dropped three smiling face heart eye and three fire emojis in the comment section of the post.

Sania and Mattek-Sands on Thursday beat Alexa Guarachi of Chile and Desirae Krawczyk of the USA to advance to the second round of Wimbledon. The duo registered a straight-set (7-5, 6-3) win.

Meanwhile, Sania and Rohan Bopanna will take on Ramkumar Ramanathan and Ankita Raina on Friday in the first round of the mixed doubles at Wimbledon 2021.