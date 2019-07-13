 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
Tennis

Wimbledon 2019 Women's Singles Final, Live Tennis Score: Serena Williams Eyes 24th Grand Slam Title With Win Over Simona Halep

Updated:13 July 2019 16:24 IST

Wimbledon 2019 Live: Serena Williams vs Simona Halep Tennis Score: Simona Halep is better seeded in the Wimbledon 2019

Wimbledon 2019 Women
Wimbledon Live Score: Serena Williams has seven Wimbledon titles © AFP

Simona Halep is the last woman standing between Serena Williams and achieving her long held ambition of equalling Margaret Court's Grand Slam title record after both recorded easy victories in their Wimbledon semi-finals on Thursday. Seven-time champion Williams made short work of plucky unseeded Czech Barbora Strycova, whose experience of her first ever Grand Slams singles semi-final in her 53rd campaign lasted just under an hour as she lost 6-1, 6-2. Former world number one Halep's clash with Ukrainian Elina Svitolina lasted a bit longer but the 27-year-old ran out a 6-1, 6-3 victor to become the first Romanian woman to reach the Wimbledon final. Williams has missed the chance to equal Australian Court's record on two occasions since returning from giving birth -- losing last year's Wimbledon final and then a bad-tempered defeat in the US Open final.

Live Updates Between Serena William vs Simona Halep, Wimbledon 2019 Semi-Final in London

    Comments
    Topics mentioned in this article Serena Williams Simona Halep Tennis
    Get the latest World Cup 2019 news, check out the World Cup 2019 schedule, World Cup live score & World Cup Points Table. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more World Cup 2019 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
    Related Articles
    Serena Williams To Face Simona Halep In Wimbledon Final With Record Slam Haul In View
    Serena Williams To Face Simona Halep In Wimbledon Final With Record Slam Haul In View
    Wimbledon: Court In A Trap? Wobbly Serena Williams Faces Test Against Wily Barbora Strycova
    Wimbledon: Court In A Trap? Wobbly Serena Williams Faces Test Against Wily Barbora Strycova
    Serena Williams Moved Past US Open Controversy After Therapy And An Apology
    Serena Williams Moved Past US Open Controversy After Therapy And An Apology
    Serena Williams Battles Through At Wimbledon, Simona Halep Storms Back To Reach Semi-Finals
    Serena Williams Battles Through At Wimbledon, Simona Halep Storms Back To Reach Semi-Finals
    Serena Williams Wary Of Alison Riske Factor At Wimbledon Quarters
    Serena Williams Wary Of Alison Riske Factor At Wimbledon Quarters
    Advertisement

    Advertisement

    Poll of the day

    Now Trending

    Advertisement

    © Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.