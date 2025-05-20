The US Open's main Arthur Ashe Stadium is to be given a makeover as part of an $800 million renovation project at the Billie Jean King National Tennis Center at Flushing Meadows, US tennis chiefs said Monday. United States Tennis Association chairman Brian Vahaly said the renovations planned for the site marked part of "the largest single investment in the history of this event." The multi-million dollar project will include a transformation of the 24,000-seat Arthur Ashe Stadium, the US Open's main court, a new player performance center and upgrades throughout the complex aimed at improving facilities for fans.

"This is an incredibly exciting moment for our sport and for the US Open," Vahaly said.

"We're proud to unveil the largest single investment in the history of this event, a multi-year transformation that will elevate the experience for every fan, player and partner who enters the grounds at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center.

"The upgrades to Arthur Ashe stadium, alongside a new state of the art player Performance Center, will ensure that the world's premier tennis venue will excel for generations to come."

The renovations to Ashe willsee the stadium reconfigured to provide more seating in the lower courtside areas, increasing from 3,000 seats to around 5,000, officials said.

The upgrades to the facility, which are being financed without any public money, are due to be complete by 2027.

Preliminary work on the project has already begun. The renovations will not affect the location of any upcoming US Opens.

This year's US Open, the final Grand Slam on the tennis calendar, takes place from August 24 to September 7.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)