 
don't
miss
All Sports
Tennis
Tennis

US Open: Italian Player Fabio Fognini Suspended After Foul-Mouthed Rant

Updated: 03 September 2017 00:02 IST

Italian Fabio Fognini was defaulted from the US Open on Saturday after making foul-mouthed comments to an umpire in his first round match.

US Open: Italian Player Fabio Fognini Suspended After Foul-Mouthed Rant
Fabio Fognini made foul-mouthed comments to an umpire in his first round match. © AFP

Controversial Italian Fabio Fognini was defaulted from the US Open on Saturday after making foul-mouthed comments to an umpire in his first round match. The 30-year-old Fognini lashed out at female umpire Louise Engzell with a series of mysogynistic insults during his first round loss in singles to fellow Italian Stefano Travaglia. He and compatriot Simone Bolelli had reached the third round of the men's doubles but tournament organizers have now axed him from the event.

Fognini, the world number 26, had already been fined $24,000 for the incident earlier in the week.

"Pursuant to the Grand Slam Code of Conduct, Fabio Fognini is hereby provisionally suspended from further participation in the US Open pending a final determination whether a major offense has been committed during his first round singles match," said a tournament statement.

"The provisional suspension is with immediate effect and, therefore, Mr Fognini has been withdrawn from his upcoming doubles match.

"There will be no further public comment concerning this matter until the major offense process is completed."

Fognini has a controversial history over his on-court behavior and was handed a record fine of $27,500 at Wimbledon in 2014.

He apologised on social media for his outburst at Engzell.

"I apologize to the fans, to the referee for what happened," he wrote in Italian on Twitter.

"It was just a very bad day, but it did not forgive my behavior in the match. Although I'm a hot-head (and though I've been right in most circumstances) I was wrong. But in the end it's only a tennis match."

Topics : Tennis
Get the latest Sri Lanka vs India 2017 news, check Sri Lanka vs India 2017 schedule and live score. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more Sri Lanka vs India 2017 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • The 30-year-old Fognini lashed out at female umpire
  • Fognini has already been fined $24,000 for the incident
  • Fognini was handed a record fine of $27,500 at Wimbledon in 2014
Related Articles
Delight As Serena Williams 'Welcomes Baby Girl'
Delight As Serena Williams 'Welcomes Baby Girl'
'I'm in The 4th Round. Where is She?': Maria Sharapova Taunts Caroline Wozniacki
'I'm in The 4th Round. Where is She?': Maria Sharapova Taunts Caroline Wozniacki
US Open: Leander Paes-Purav Raja in Second Round; Sania Mirza, Rohan Bopanna Lose
US Open: Leander Paes-Purav Raja in Second Round; Sania Mirza, Rohan Bopanna Lose
Show Comments
Advertisement

Advertisement

Poll of the day

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2017. All rights reserved.