 
don't
miss
All Sports
Tennis
Tennis

US Open 2017: Sania Mirza And Rohan Bopanna Reach Quarterfinals, Leander Paes-Purav Raja Out

Updated: 04 September 2017 19:26 IST

Sania Mirza and Rohan Bopanna have reached the quarterfinals of their respective events at the US Open but the fledgling partnership of Leander Paes and Purav Raja has fallen flat yet again.

US Open 2017: Sania Mirza And Rohan Bopanna Reach Quarterfinals, Leander Paes-Purav Raja Out
Sania Mirza won the women's doubles match and reached the quarter-finals of US Open © PTI

Sania Mirza and Rohan Bopanna have reached the quarterfinals of their respective events at the US Open but the fledgling partnership of Leander Paes and Purav Raja has fallen flat yet again. The fourth seeded Indo-Chinese pair of Sania and Shuai Peng overcame a stiff resistance from Sorana Cirstea and Sara Sorribes Tormo 6-2 3-6 7-6(2) in the third round of the women's doubles. In the mixed doubles, Bopanna and Canadian Gabriela Dabrowski, seeded seventh, quelled the challenge from Maria Jose Martinez Sanchez and Nicholas Monroe 6-3 6-4 in the second round.

Paes and Raja, who joined forces recently, were knocked out of the men's doubles following a close 4-6 6-7(7) defeat against the Russian pair of Karen Khachanov and Andrey Rublev in the second round.

They had teamed up first for the Winston-Salem Open, where they made a first round exit.

Raja has enjoyed some great results with compatriot Divij Sharan but loss of points and resultant slide in the rankings forced them to split to salvage the US Open.

They anticipated that their combined ranking would not have given them a direct entry in the last Grand Slam of the season, so Raja teamed up with Paes while Sharan joined hands with Andre Begemann.



(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Topics : Sania Mirza Rohan Bopanna Leander Paes Purav Raja Tennis
Get the latest Sri Lanka vs India 2017 news, check Sri Lanka vs India 2017 schedule and live score. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more Sri Lanka vs India 2017 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • Sania Mirza and Rohan Bopanna have reached the quarterfinals
  • Leander Paes and Purav Raja has fallen flat yet again
  • Paes and Raja were knocked out of the men's doubles
Related Articles
US Open: Leander Paes-Purav Raja in Second Round; Sania Mirza, Rohan Bopanna Lose
US Open: Leander Paes-Purav Raja in Second Round; Sania Mirza, Rohan Bopanna Lose
Sania Mirza, Rohan Bopanna Advance to Second Round in US Open
Sania Mirza, Rohan Bopanna Advance to Second Round in US Open
Sania Mirza, Rohan Bopanna Knocked Out Of Cincinnati Masters
Sania Mirza, Rohan Bopanna Knocked Out Of Cincinnati Masters
Show Comments
Advertisement

Advertisement

Poll of the day

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2017. All rights reserved.