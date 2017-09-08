 
don't
miss
All Sports
Tennis
Tennis

US Open 2017 Live Scores, Women's Doubles Semi-Final: Sania Mirza, Partner Face Martina Hingis Roadblock

Updated: 08 September 2017 20:40 IST

US Open: Sania Mirza-Shuai Peng will look to beat Martina Hingis-Chan Yung-Jan and advance to the women's doubles final.

US Open 2017 Live Scores, Women's Doubles Semi-Final: Sania Mirza, Partner Face Martina Hingis Roadblock
US Open live score: Sania Mirza and Shuai Peng will be in action at Grandstand. © AFP

India's Sania Mirza reached her first Grand Slam semi-final of the 2017 season with Shuai Peng after edging past Timea Babos and Andrea Hlavackova in a close two-set battle at the US Open 2017. The fourth seeded Indo-Chinese pair dispatched the fifth seeded Hungarian-Czech combo 7-6(5), 6-4 in the quarter-final which lasted one hour and 56 minutes. It is season's best performance for Sania at the Majors as she fell in the third rounds of the Australian Open and the Wimbledon while at the French Open she had made a first round exit. Sania and Peng now face second seeds Martina Hingis and Yung-Jan Chan, the pair which had defeated the Indian and her Belgian partner Kirsten Flipkens at the Wimbledon.

Catch all the live action and updates of US Open women's doubles semi-final

Sania has played with different partners at the Grand Slams this season. She had started the season by teaming up with Barbora Strycova. They had lost in the third round of the Australian Open to Eri Hozumi and Miyu Kato.

At the Roland Garros she played with Yaroslava Shvedova and lost to Daria Gavrilova and Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova in the opening round.

This season Sania has managed to win only one title --Brisbane WTA event with American Bethanie Mattek-Sands -- and ended up finalist in Sydney with Strycova.

Topics : Sania Mirza Shuai Peng Martina Hingis Tennis Live Blogs
Get the latest Sri Lanka vs India 2017 news, check Sri Lanka vs India 2017 schedule and live score. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more Sri Lanka vs India 2017 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Related Articles
India vs Sri Lanka T20, Highlights: Virat Kohli, Manish Pandey Help India Beat Sri Lanka By 7 Wickets
India vs Sri Lanka T20, Highlights: Virat Kohli, Manish Pandey Help India Beat Sri Lanka By 7 Wickets
India vs Sri Lanka, 5th ODI, Highlights: Virat Kohli Ton Helps India Beat Sri Lanka By 6 Wickets, Sweep Series 5-0
India vs Sri Lanka, 5th ODI, Highlights: Virat Kohli Ton Helps India Beat Sri Lanka By 6 Wickets, Sweep Series 5-0
India vs Sri Lanka, 4th ODI, Highlights: India Hand Sri Lanka Biggest Defeat At Home, Take 4-0 Lead In Series
India vs Sri Lanka, 4th ODI, Highlights: India Hand Sri Lanka Biggest Defeat At Home, Take 4-0 Lead In Series
Show Comments
Advertisement

Advertisement

Poll of the day

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2017. All rights reserved.