Tennis legend Roger Federer, in an emotional note, announced his retirement on Thursday. The winner of 20 Grand Slams admitted that his battles with a knee problem had forced him to call time on his historic career. He will play his final match on The Tour in next week's Laver Cup. The 41-year-old winner of 20 Grand Slam titles has been out of action since a quarter-final loss at Wimbledon in 2021, after which he underwent his third knee surgery in 18 months.

Federer said that his body had effectively told him it was time to bring the curtain down. "I've worked hard to return to full competitive form," he wrote. "But I also know my body's capacities and limits, and its message to me lately has been clear. I am 41 years old. I have played more than 1500 matches over 24 years. Tennis has treated me more generously than I ever would have dreamt, and now I must recognize when it is time to end my competitive career."

Tributes poured in after Federer's announcement.

Cheers Roger. Thanks for the shared memories my friend. It was an honor to share time/experiences on the most hallowed grounds in our sport. Don't be a stranger .... — andyroddick (@andyroddick) September 15, 2022

Roger,



Where do we begin?



It's been a privilege to witness your journey and see you become a champion in every sense of the word.



We will so miss the sight of you gracing our courts, but all we can say for now is thank you, for the memories and joy you have given to so many. pic.twitter.com/VDWylKvW86 — Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) September 15, 2022

An inspiration on and off the court.



Thank you, Roger pic.twitter.com/ASlIXyEpIr — Roland-Garros (@rolandgarros) September 15, 2022