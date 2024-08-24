Tennis world number one Jannik Sinner said Friday he was relieved to escape a doping ban after twice testing positive for a banned substance, even though "in my mind I know that I haven't done anything wrong." The 23-year-old Italian spoke publicly for the first time since the International Tennis Integrity Agency cleared him this week of wrongdoing, accepting his explanation that the drug entered his system when his physiotherapist used a spray containing it to treat a cut, then provided massage and sports therapy to the player.

Sinner tested positive for low levels of the banned anabolic agent clostebol in March -- once during the Indian Wells Masters and again in an out-of-competition test eight days later.

Sinner was stripped of his results, prize money and 400 ranking points he accumulated at Indian Wells, but the ITIA confirmed this week that an independent tribunal found that he "bears no fault or negligence" for the violations.

Sinner said the months-long process was a nerve-wracking experience, and he rejected suggestions he had received any special treatment because of his lofty ranking.

"No, it's every player who gets tested positive has to go through the same process," Sinner said at a news conference at the US Open which starts Monday.

"There is no shortcut, there is no different treatment, they are all the same process."

He said he was able to keep playing, without a lengthy provisional suspension, because his team immediately pinpointed the fact that physio Giacomo Naldi had used a spray containing the drug to treat a cut finger.

He'd been given the spray by Sinner's trainer Umberto Ferrara.

Sinner confirmed that he had now cut ties with both men, citing a loss of confidence in them.

"I want to start with that they have been a huge part for my career," he said. "We worked together for two years. We made an incredible job, bringing a lot of success and then having a great team behind me.

"Now, because of these mistakes, I'm not feeling that confident to continue with them.

"The only thing I just need right now, just some clean air. You know, I was struggling a lot in the last months. Now I was waiting for the result, and now I just need some clean air."

Sinner said he could understand the frustration of players who had to go through lengthy provisional suspensions before their doping cases were resolved.

"But maybe (the reason) they got suspended is they didn't know exactly where it comes from, also what substance, but the main reason is where it comes from and how it entered in his own system."

He said Ferrara "knew it straightaway that it was his spray".

"And knowing because of that was the spray and knowing also how it all ended up into my system, we went straight back to them, and we explained everything how it happened, and that was the reason why I had the chance to keep playing."

He was suspended for several days, Sinner said, during which he could not practice.

And as the months of the investigation continued the matter weighed on him even though he believed he would be exonerated.

"Of course I was worried, because it was the first time for me, you know, and hopefully the last time that I am in this situation," he said.

"I'm just happy that it's finally out ... It's out. It's something what I was waiting for, waiting for the result. So now it's out, and that's it."

Not everyone thinks the matter should go away so easily.

Australian player Nick Kyrgios said in a post on X that the lack of a suspension was "ridiculous".

American Frances Tiafoe, who fell to Sinner in the final at Cincinnati on Monday, the day before the ITIA announcement, declined to be drawn into the debate.

"Governing bodies do what they did," Tiafoe said. "Obviously he's cleared to play and that's obviously all that matters. I'm just trying to focus on the US Open."

