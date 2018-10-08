 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
Tennis

Tennis Rankings: Rafael Nadal And Simona Halep Maintain Top Spots

Updated: 08 October 2018 17:22 IST

Roger Federer remains behind Nadal with 6,900 points. And in the WTA rankings, Japan's Naomi Osaka jumped two positions to the fourth spot.

Tennis Rankings: Rafael Nadal And Simona Halep Maintain Top Spots
Rafael Nadal withdrew from this year's US Open due to a knee injury. © ATP/Twitter

Spain's Rafael Nadal continued to lead the men's Association of Tennis Professionals (ATP) world singles rankings released on Monday with 8,260 points, ahead of Switzerland's Roger Federer.

This week's top 10 remained unchanged except for Kevin Anderson of South Africa and Grigor Dimitrov of Bulgaria, who exchanged places to be ranked eighth and ninth, respectively.

Meanwhile, Georgia's Nikoloz Basilashvili jumped 11 positions up to the 23rd, after claiming China Open title on Sunday.

The current top-10 ATP rankings and point scores are as follows:

1. Rafael Nadal (Spain) 8,260 Points

2. Roger Federer (Switzerland) 6,900

3. Novak Djokovic (Serbia) 6,445

4. Juan Martin del Potro (Argentina) 6,130

5. Alexander Zverev (Germany) 4,755

6. Marin Cilic (Croatia) 4,535

7. Dominic Thiem (Austria) 3,825

8. Kevin Anderson (South Africa) 3,640

9. Grigor Dimitrov (Bulgaria) 3,620

10. John Isner (United States) 3,380.

Meanwhile, Romania's Simona Halep maintained No. 1 spot in the Women's Tennis Association (WTA) rankings released on Monday, ahead of Denmark's Caroline Wozniacki.

Japan's Naomi Osaka jumped two positions to the fourth, while Karolina Pliskova of the Czech Republic, Sloane Stephens of the United States, Julia Goerges of Germany as well as Kiki Bertens of the Netherlands, all jumped one spot to be ranked sixth, eighth, ninth and 10th respectively.

Meanwhile, Petra Kvitova of the Czech Republic dropped three positions to seventh.

Further down the rankings, Katerina Siniakova of the Czech Republic climbed seven places up to the 33rd, after reaching the China Open quarter-finals.

The current WTA rankings and point scores are as follows:

1. Simona Halep (Romania) 7,421 Points

2. Caroline Wozniacki (Denmark) 6,490

3. Angelique Kerber (Germany) 5,400

4. Naomi Osaka (Japan) 4,770

5. Elina Svitolina (Ukraine) 4,350

6. Karolina Pliskova (Czech Republic) 4,345

7. Petra Kvitova (Czech Republic) 4,255

8. Sloane Stephens (USA) 4,022

9. Julia Goerges (Germany) 3,785

10. Kiki Bertens (Netherlands) 3,740

Comments
Topics : Rafael Nadal Roger Federer Simona Halep Tennis
Get the latest India vs West Indies news, check out the India vs West Indies 2018 schedule and live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more Ind vs WI updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • In the ATP rankings, Novak Djokovic remains third with 6,445 points
  • Danish Caroline Wozniacki trails Simona Halep in the WTA list
  • Japan's Naomi Osaka climbs to fourth spot
Related Articles
Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic To Play Exhibition Match In Saudi Arabia
Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic To Play Exhibition Match In Saudi Arabia
Re-Energised Novak Djokovic Targets Number One Spot
Re-Energised Novak Djokovic Targets Number One Spot
Rafael Nadal To Miss Asian Tournaments Due To Knee Injury
Rafael Nadal To Miss Asian Tournaments Due To Knee Injury
US Open Champion Novak Djokovic: "I Owe Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal"
US Open Champion Novak Djokovic: "I Owe Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal"
US Open: Juan Martin del Potro Backs Novak Djokovic To Break Roger Federer
US Open: Juan Martin del Potro Backs Novak Djokovic To Break Roger Federer's 20-Slam Record
Advertisement

Advertisement

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2018. All rights reserved.