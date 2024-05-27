India's top-ranked singles player Sumit Nagal has been handed a tough opening round at the French Open as he is set to face world number 18 Karen Khachanov of Russia on Sunday. World No. 94 Nagal earned a direct entry into the main draw of the Grand Slam after his consistent performances on the tour. He became the first Indian male player to qualify for the French Open main draw since Prajnesh Gunneswaran in 2019. Nagal, though, has not been in the best of form leading up to the clay Grand Slam. He lost to Holger Rune in the third round of the Monte Carlo Masters, before missing the Madrid and Rome Masters.

The 26-year-old then made first round exits from the Bordeaux Challenger and Geneva Open earlier this month.

On the other hand, Khachanov who has been seeded 18th, had reached the quarterfinals last year. He won the Qatar Open 250 in February and enjoys an impressive 21-7 record this season.

When will Sumit Nagal's first round match vs Karen Khachanov in men's singles of French Open 2024 be played?

Sumit Nagal's first round match vs Karen Khachanov in men's singles of French Open 2024 will be played on Monday, May 27.

Where will Sumit Nagal's first round match vs Karen Khachanov in men's singles of French Open 2024 be played?

Sumit Nagal's first round match vs Karen Khachanov in men's singles of French Open 2024 will be played at Court number 7 at the Roland Garros in Paris, France.

What time will Sumit Nagal's first round match vs Karen Khachanov in men's singles of French Open 2024 start?

Sumit Nagal's first round match vs Karen Khachanov in men's singles of French Open 2024 will start after 3:45 PM IST.

Which TV channels will telecast Sumit Nagal's first round match vs Karen Khachanov in men's singles of French Open 2024?

Sumit Nagal's first round match vs Karen Khachanov in men's singles of French Open 2024 will be telecast on Sony Sports Network.

Where to follow the live streaming of Sumit Nagal's first round match vs Karen Khachanov in men's singles of French Open 2024?

Sumit Nagal's first round match vs Karen Khachanov in men's singles of French Open 2024 will be streamed live on SonyLIV app and website.

(All the details are as per the information provided by the broadcaster)

With PTI Inputs