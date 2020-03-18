 
Simona Halep Helps Romania Buy Medical Equipment To Fight Coronavirus

Updated: 18 March 2020 14:33 IST

Simona Halep urged people to contribute to the efforts to combat the coronavirus pandemic.

Simona Halep is contributing to the fight against coronavirus in Romania. © AFP

Former Wimbledon champion Simona Halep has said she has decided to donate medical equipment in Romania as her native country deals with the coronavirus pandemic. "We are so grateful for the bravery of our medical workers at these difficult times. I am committed to helping my country and have decided to donate medical equipment," Halep said in a tweet. "This is the perfect opportunity to show that we know how to be supportive and responsible with our lives and those around us," Halep told fans in a video message posted on her official Facebook page.

"While we are at home, doctors and medical personnel make huge efforts to treat and save each life by exposing themselves for the general good..."

"I decided to donate a sum of money for the purchase of the necessary equipment and materials in such situations, the amount that will be directed immediately to the medical authorities in Bucharest and Constanta," she added.

"I encourage everyone who can to contribute to the joint efforts to combat this virus. In the meantime, let us all take care of ourselves, be responsible and stay positive!"

Apart from Halep, Bianca Andreescu and Caty McNally both have donated their signed tennis racquets to benefit 'Athletes For Relief'.

Over 200 confirmed cases of coronavirus have been reported so far in Romania.

