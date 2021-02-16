Story ProgressBack to home
Serena Williams Downs Simona Halep To Make Australian Open Semi-Finals
Serena Williams reached a 40th Grand Slam semi-final, overpowering 2nd seed Simona Halep to book an Australian Open last-four showdown with Naomi Osaka.
Australian Open: Serena Williams beat Simona Halep 6-3, 6-3 to march into the semis.© AFP
Highlights
-
Serena Williams reached a 40th Grand Slam semi-final on Tuesday
-
Serena Williams overpowered second seed Simona Halep 6-3, 6-3
-
Serena Williams will face Naomi Osaka in the last four
An unstoppable Serena Williams reached a 40th Grand Slam semi-final Tuesday, overpowering second seed Simona Halep to book an Australian Open last-four showdown with Naomi Osaka.
The clinical seven-time champion, in her 20th Australian Open and 77th Grand Slam, was simply too intense in beating the Romanian 6-3, 6-3 on Rod Laver Arena.
Promoted
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com
Topics mentioned in this article
Get the latest updates on India vs Australia Series, check out the India vs Australia Schedule for 2020-21 and Ind vs Aus live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more sports updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.