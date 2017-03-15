Sania Mirza-Barbora Strycova Lose in Indian Wells Quarters

Sania-Strycova crashed out of Indian Wells in the quarter-finals.

Sania-Strycova crashed out of Indian Wells in the quarter-finals. © AFP

California:

India's Sania Mirza and her doubles partner Barbora Strycova lost in the quarter-finals of the BNP Paribas Open tennis tournament here on Tuesday.

The Indo-Czech pair suffered a 4-6, 4-6 defeat against Switzerland's Martina Hingis and Taiwan's Yung-jan Chan in the quarter-final.

Earlier, Sania and Strycova registered a straight sets win to enter the women's doubles quarter-finals. The Indo-Czech pair needed around 64 minutes to beat Sara Errani of Italy and Alicja Rosolska of Poland 6-2, 6-3.