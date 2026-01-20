Indian tennis icon and six-time Grand Slam champion Sania Mirza has unveiled her latest venture - The Next Set - an initiative designed to support India's top and emerging women athletes. The programme, born out of Mirza's desire to give back to the sport that shaped her career, aims to provide structured, professional backing to women already competing at a high level. The objective is simple: to bridge the gap between talent and performance by creating a dependable ecosystem around promising athletes.

The initiative will begin with tennis and follow a two-pronged approach. At its heart is access to a dedicated professional support network - including coaches, physiotherapists and fitness trainers - who can travel with players to tournaments. According to Mirza, this kind of consistent on-tour support can be a game-changer, ensuring better preparation, continuity and coordination through a demanding season.

In addition, The Next Set will conduct specialised camps and coaching clinics at the Sania Mirza Tennis Academy. These sessions, personally led by Mirza, will focus on the complete development of players - technical, tactical, physical and mental - offering young athletes a more holistic foundation.

The programme has already secured backing from BNW Developments and Shookra Polyclinics, who have partnered in the initiative. Beyond financial assistance, both organisations are expected to play an active role in shaping the long-term growth and development of the athletes involved.

For Mirza, the project is deeply personal.

"The Next Set is very close to my heart. Having lived the highs and lows of professional sport, I know how important the right guidance and mentorship can be at the right time," she said. "Indian women's tennis has immense talent. With proper support, our players can aim higher and truly compete on the world stage. This initiative is my way of helping build stronger pathways for the next generation."

Having navigated the challenges of the global circuit herself, Mirza understands how crucial the right support system can be.

Through The Next Set, she hopes to ensure that the next wave of Indian women athletes have opportunities she once had to fight for on her own.

For Indian sport, it is a powerful serve in the right direction.