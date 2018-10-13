Sania Mirza Has A Perfect Response To Trolls Giving Her Random Advice On Pregnancy

Indian tennis star Sania Mirza is currently expecting her first child with her Pakistan cricketer husband Shoaib Malik. However, her pregnancy news prompted several men on social media to give her pregnancy advice. Taking to her official Twitter account, a miffed Sania Mirza had some words of advice for such people. "Word of advice for ppl (specially since the majority seem to be men) who think being pregnant means you have to go into hibernation for 9 months, sit at home and for some reason be 'ashamed in this haalat'..So when women are pregnant they don't have a disease or become untouchable", she wrote in her first tweet. "Or become a corpse!!! They are still 'NORMAL' human beings and are still allowed to live a normal life!! so pls take your heads out of your a** and think where exactly you came from too..your mother's womb!! #ittakesallkindstomakethisworld #dumidiots too !!", she continued her message thread in the second tweet.