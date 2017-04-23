Rohan Bopanna-Pablo Cuevas Win Monte Carlo Masters

Rohan Bopanna and Pablo Cuevas needed 74 minutes to pocket their maiden ATP Masters title as a pair on Sunday. The unseeded Indo-Uruguayan pair, who came together at the start of the season, fought hard to defeat the Spanish seventh-seeded team of Feliciano and Mark Lopez, last year's French Open winners, 6-3, 3-6, 10-4 and win the Monte Carlo Masters in their first ATP final together. Rohan Bopanna and Pablo Cuevas earned 1,000 points and will share €253,950 in prize money for their efforts.

Bopanna and Cuevas have had a great run with wins over fifth seeds Raven Klassen-Rajeev Ram in the second round, before stunning top seeds and reigning Australian Open champions Henri Kontinen and John Peers in the quarters. They reached the final with a straight sets win over Romain Arneodo of Monaco and Hugo Nys of France.

This is Bopanna's second title of the season. He started the year on a high note winning the Chennai Open in January with compatriot Jeevan Nedunchezhiyan before reaching the final of the Dubai Open with Poland's Marcin Matkowski the next month. For partner Cuevas, it was also his second title of the season, the first coming at the Rio Open with Pablo Carreno Busta.

This victory gives Bopanna his fourth Masters victory, his first since 2015 in Madrid, and 16th over all ATP title. This win gives Cuevas his second Masters title, the first coming in 2015 in Rome.