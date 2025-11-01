Rohan Bopanna, India's two-time tennis Grand Slam winner, announced his retirement on Saturday. Bopanna won the mixed doubles title at the 2017 French Open with Gabriela Dabrowski and in 2024, he scripted history by winning the Australian Open title with Matthew Ebden. Bopanna took to social media to announce his decision. "How do you bid farewell to something that gave your life its meaning? After 20 unforgettable years on tour, it's time I'm officially hanging up my racquet. From chopping wood in Coorg to strengthen my serve, to standing under the lights of the biggest arenas in the world - it feels surreal. Representing India has been the greatest honour of my life," Bopanna wrote.

"I may be stepping away from competition, but my story with tennis isn't over. This game gave me everything and now, I want to give back to help young dreamers from small towns believe that their beginnings don't define their limits. That with belief, hard work, and heart - anything is possible. My gratitude is endless and my love for this beautiful game will never fade. This isn't goodbye... it's a thank you to everyone who shaped me, guided me, supported me and loved me. You're all a part of this story. You're all a part of me," he added on X (formerly known as Twitter).

Bopanna's final appearance came at the Paris Masters 1000, where he partnered with Alexander Bublik.

He won multiple ATP titles and also represented India in Davis Cup as well as the Olympics. Following his triumph at the 2024 Australian Open, he became the World No. 1 in doubles at the age of 43.