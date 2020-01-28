 
Roger Federer Reaches Semis After Saving 7 Match Points In Australian Open Great Escape

Updated: 28 January 2020 13:50 IST

Roger Federer saved seven match points to come from two sets down and beat Tennys Sandgren for a place in the Australian Open semi-finals.

Australian Open: Roger Federer pulled off one of the greatest escapes of his career on Tuesday. © AFP

Roger Federer pulled off one of the greatest escapes of his career Tuesday, saving seven match points to come from two sets down and beat Tennys Sandgren for a place in the Australian Open semi-finals.

In a drama-packed match, the normally ice-cool Swiss was slapped with a code warning for swearing and needed a rare medical timeout for a mystery injury before winning 6-3, 2-6, 2-6, 7-6 (10/8), 6-3.

His reward is a showdown against either long-time rival and seven-time champion Novak Djokovic or big-serving Canadian Milos Raonic.

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article Roger Federer Tennys Sandgren Tennis
