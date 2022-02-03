Tennis greats Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal will reunite for Team Europe at the Laver Cup this year, scheduled to be held in London in September. The tournament organisers made the announcement in a a press release on Thursday, confirming that the long-time friends and rivals will represent Team Europe as they aim to retain to trophy in the bilateral contest against Team World. "Tennis superstars Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer have confirmed they will be teaming up later this year for the fifth edition of the Laver Cup, to be held at The O2 in London from September 23-25, 2022," Laver Cup announced on Thursday.

"Both players will represent Team Europe as they take on Team World in a bid to retain the Laver Cup for a fifth successive time under the watchful eye of captain Bjorn Borg," the organisers added.

"I'm really looking forward to getting back into competition later this year and Laver Cup is very much part of my plan. It's no secret that I love the event and I'm super excited to be returning to The O2 and to London, one of the greatest cities in the world," said 20-time Grand Slam champion Federer in the press release.

"Rafa is an incredible person and an inspiration to me and countless others around the world. He messaged me on social media after the Laver Cup in Boston last year suggesting we play doubles in London and I am definitely up for a Laver Cup 'Fedal' comeback!" Federer continued.

Nadal, who recently surpassed Federer and Novak Djokovic to become the first man to win 21 Grand Slam titles after his victory at the Australian Open, said, "The Laver Cup is such a unique event and I've loved competing in it."

Nadal added that sharing the court again with Federer will be "a truly special experience".

Promoted

"I suggested to Roger we should play doubles together in London and he seems keen, so now we just need to persuade our captain Bjorn!" said the Spaniard.

"Roger has been a huge part of my career, a big rival and also a true friend. To be part of Team Europe together is great and if we're able to possibly share the court one more time as a doubles pairing then this would be a truly special experience for us both at this stage in our careers."