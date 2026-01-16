Swiss legend Roger Federer returned to Rod Laver Arena on Friday for the first time since 2020 for a practice session with Casper Ruud, according to ATP. The Swiss legend, who announced his retirement from professional tennis in 2022, will be back in action to play an exhibition match during the opening ceremony of the Australian Open 2026. He faced Rudd only once in his career. The 44-year-old Federer clinched six of his 20 Grand Slam titles at the Australian Open tournament. The great Tennis player has a 102-15 win-loss record at the event, according to the ATP Infosys Win/Loss Index. Federer last competed in Melbourne in 2020, when he lost to eventual champion Novak Djokovic in the semi-finals.

The Opening Ceremony will take place on Saturday, January 17, at Rod Laver Arena. The Australian Open main draw begins on January 18.

"It feels like a lifetime ago that I coined the phrase the 'Happy Slam' for the Australian Open, and it still makes me smile when I think about all the moments I've had here," said Federer, a six-time Australian Open champion, in a press release, according to ATP.

"I've experienced so many emotions on Rod Laver Arena... The joy of lifting 'Norman' [the Norman Brookes Challenge Cup] six times, the honour of playing in front of Rod Laver himself, the challenge of competing against my biggest rivals, and always the overwhelming love and support of the Australian fans."

"Coming back to win the AO in 2017 is one of my most treasured Grand Slam memories and backing it up to win in 2018 was another dream come true in Melbourne. I can't wait to come down under again to the AO and create more fantastic moments with all the Aussie fans."

Tournament director Craig Tiley said they are also the custodians of a proud 120-year history.

"I'm thrilled we're introducing this very special AO Opening Ceremony. While the AO has a reputation for innovation and is renowned for pushing the boundaries, we are also the custodians of a proud 120-year history filled with some of the sport's greatest champions," he said, according to ATP.

"This inaugural Opening Ceremony will mark the start of a new tennis season in spectacular fashion. I can't wait to see Roger back on Rod Laver Arena, along with other greats of the game, Andre, Pat and Lleyton. And I know fans across Australia will be just as excited to share this moment with him," he added.

