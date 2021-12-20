Story ProgressBack to home
Rafael Nadal Says He has Tested Positive For Covid
Rafael Nadal said Monday he has tested positive for Covid-19 on his return to Spain from Abu Dhabi where he took part in an exhibition tournament last week.
"I am now confined at home and have informed the people who had been in contact with me," he wrote on Twitter.
The Spanish former world number one had been due to fly to Melbourne later this month to compete in an ATP event ahead of the Australian Open.
More to follow...
