India's Prajnesh Gunneswaran Jumps To Career-High Ranking Of 84

Updated: 18 March 2019 23:43 IST

Prajnesh Gunneswaran collected 61 points in the recently released ATP rankings.

India
Prajnesh Gunneswaran had stunned Nikoloz Basilashvili to register the biggest win of his career. © Instagram

In-form tennis player Prajnesh Gunneswaran on Monday jumped to a career-high rank of 84 after his stellar show at the Indian Wells. Prajnesh, who stunned world number 18 Nikoloz Basilashvili to register the biggest win of his career after reaching the third round at the ATP Master series event, collected 61 points in the recently released ATP rankings. Meanwhile, injured Yuki Bhambri dropped out of the top-200 for the first time in almost two years. Ramkumar Ramanathan (139) also dropped three places.

Saketh Myneni (251) and Sasi Kumar Mukund (268) were the next best in the singles.

Jeevan Nedunchezhiyan also reached a career-high of 64 in the doubles and is now the third highest-ranked player in the country, behind Rohan Bopanna (36) and Divij Sharan (41).

Purav Raja (80) and the legendary Leander Paes (94, +2) complete the top-five.

Ankita Raina, meanwhile, remained the country's top-ranked player at 168 in the WTA rankings, followed by Karman Kaur Thandi, who jumped seven places to 203.

