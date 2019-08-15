 
"Planning To Make A Comeback By January": Sania Mirza To NDTV

Updated: 15 August 2019 19:50 IST

Sania Mirza, in an exclusive chat with NDTV, said that she is looking to stage a comeback to the international circuit by January.

Sania Mirza is training hard to comeback and compete at the top-level next year. © NDTV

Sania Mirza, India's tennis star, in an exclusive chat with NDTV, opened up about her plans of making a comeback to the international circuit. Sania Mirza last played in the China Open back in 2017 and two years later, she is now planning to return to tennis by January 2020. "I've started practicising and the plan is to try to comeback by January. Hopefully my body will support me. If my body allows me and is letting me compete at my best level that I think that I can compete at then I will definitely give it a go," Sania Mirza said.

Sania Mirza further mentioned that the next couple of months will be crucial to asses where she is with her game.

"We just have to wait and watch for the next couple of months. It's crucial for me to understand where I stand physically," Sania Mirza added.

Sania Mirza also mentioned that she is thinking of this comeback as her second innings and said that she is not targeting any specific goals and whatever comes her away in this innings will be an added bonus.

Notably, Sania is also a former world number one in the doubles category. She achieved the number one rank back in 2015.

When asked about the reason that inspired her for a lay-off of almost two years, Sania mentioned that she wants to achieve more.

"The only reason I want to play is because I want to achieve more. If that hunger was not there then there was no point in trying to play tennis again," Sania Mirza concluded.

Highlights
  • Sania Mirza spoke to NDTV about her comeback plans
  • Sania said that she is planning a comeback by January
  • Sania Mirza last played at the China Open back in 2017
