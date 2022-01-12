Story ProgressBack to home
Novak Djokovic Rejects "Misinformation" Over COVID-19 Test
Djokovic, who described the allegations as "very hurtful" to his family, said on Instagram that he only learned of the December 16 test result the following day, after attending a youth tennis event.
Novak Djokovic during a training session in Melbourne© AFP
Tennis superstar Novak Djokovic rejected Wednesday "misinformation" over his public outings in Serbia despite a positive PCR test for Covid-19.
(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
