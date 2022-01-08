Story ProgressBack to home
Novak Djokovic Lawyers Say He Had Covid In December
Tennis superstar Novak Djokovic won a COVID-19 vaccine exemption because he was infected with the virus in December, his lawyers said in a court filing Saturday.
File pic of Novak Djokovic.© AFP
"The date of the first positive Covid PCR test was recorded on 16 December 2021," they said in a filing to the federal court seeking to overturn the cancellation of his Australian entry visa.
More to follow...
