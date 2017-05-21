Novak Djokovic Hires Andre Agassi As New Coach

Novak Djokovic confirmed on Sunday that he has hired American tennis legend Andre Agassi as his new coach for the French Open that starts next week. The Serb world No 2 announced this after his stunning loss to Alexander Zverev in the Rome Masters final but added that there was no 'long-term commitment' yet with Agassi.

"I spoke to Andre the last couple weeks on the phone, and we decided to get together in Paris. So he's gonna be there. We'll see what future brings. We are both excited to work together and see where it takes us," said Novak Djokovic after the 4-6, 3-6 loss to 20-year-old German Alexander Zverev.

"We don't have any long-term commitment. It's just us trying to get to know each other in Paris a little bit," added the 12-time Grand Slam champion.

Djokovic split with longtime coach Marian Vajda and two other team members at the start of the month.

Agassi is a former world No 1 and had retired in 2006 from competitive tennis. He has eight Majors on his resume and is married to German tennis great Steffi Graf.

