Novak Djokovic said Saturday he likes his chances at the Australian Open despite "missing a bit of juice" in the legs, declaring he can still beat anyone on his day. The Serbian great, 38, is targeting a record-extending 11th title in Melbourne and elusive 25th major crown. To do so he must get past Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz, who have shared the last eight Grand Slam titles since Djokovic won his 24th major at the 2023 US Open. The former number one made the semis at all four majors last year and still has belief that he can take down the big two.

"Look, I know that when I'm healthy, when I'm able to put all the pieces of the puzzle together on a given day, I feel like I can beat anybody," he said on the eve of the tournament.

"If I don't have that self-belief and confidence in myself I wouldn't be sitting here and talking to you guys or competing.

"I still have the drive and of course I understand that Sinner and Alcaraz are playing on a different level right now from everybody else.

"That's a fact, but that doesn't mean that nobody else has a chance. So I like my chances always in any tournament, particularly here."

Should he upset the odds, Djokovic would finally move clear of Australia's Margaret Court to stand alone with a record number of Slam titles.

He has been trying to do so for more than two years, but said it was something he did not want to dwell on.

"There has been a lot of talk about the 25th, but I try to focus myself on what I have achieved, not what I'm possibly achieving. I mean, I hope it comes to that, but 24 is also not a bad number," he said.

"I have to appreciate that and remind myself of the amazing career I had. And also release some of that unnecessary pressure."

The world number four has not played a tour match since he defeated Lorenzo Musetti in the Athens final in early November.

He pulled out of the Adelaide International this month with what he called "a little setback", and acknowledged he was not the physical specimen he used to be.

"I'm missing a little bit of juice in my legs, to be honest, to be able to compete with these guys at the later stages of a Grand Slam," he said.

"But I'm definitely giving my best as I have in 2025... I'm still trying to be in the mix.

"I would love to have a chance to fight with one of those, or maybe both, of these guys here. Let's see if that happens."

He begins his campaign in Melbourne on Monday against 71st-ranked Spaniard Pedro Martinez.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)