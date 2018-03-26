 
don't
miss
All Sports
Tennis

Miami Open 2018: Marin Cilic Beats Vasek Pospisil To Enter Quarters

Updated: 26 March 2018 15:59 IST

Marin Cilic qualified for the quarterfinals in Miami with his 7-5 and 7-6 (4) victory over Canada's Vasek Pospisil.

Miami Open 2018: Marin Cilic Beats Vasek Pospisil To Enter Quarters
Marin Cilic beat Canada's Vasek Pospisil 7-5 and 7-6 (4) © AFP

Croatian tennis star Marin Cilic qualified for the ATP Masters 1000 quarterfinals in Miami with his 7-5 and 7-6 (4) victory over Canada's Vasek Pospisil. Pospisil, No. 77 in the ATP rankings, had the chance to break the World No.3 Croatian's service at the beginning of Sunday's match. But he failed to take advantage of the two opportunities provided by Cilic, who did benefit from a break in the 12th game, thus winning the first set, reports EFE news agency. In the second set, the Canadian delivered a break and the Croat threw in another two, ultimately resulting in a tie-break that Cilic won.

Pospisil had lost to the Croat in the first round of the Australia Open early this year, with the latter in turn eliminating the World No. 1, Spain's Rafael Nadal, and making it to the finals, only to lose to Switzerland's Roger Federer.

But the Swiss player was eliminated in Miami on Saturday by Australia's Thanasi Kokkinakis.

Cilic is now slated to go up against the winner of the duel between US player John Isner and Russia's Mickail Youzhny in the quarter-finals.

Topics : Marin Cilic Tennis
Get the latest IPL 2018 news, check IPL 2018 schedule, IPL live score & IPL Points Table. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more IPL updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Related Articles
Juan Martin Del Potro, Marin Cilic Reach Miami Open Fourth Round
Juan Martin Del Potro, Marin Cilic Reach Miami Open Fourth Round
Indian Wells: Juan Martin Del Potro Dumps David Ferrer, Marin Cilic Crashes Out
Indian Wells: Juan Martin Del Potro Dumps David Ferrer, Marin Cilic Crashes Out
Roger Federer Stays Atop ATP Rankings, Simona Halep Leads Women
Roger Federer Stays Atop ATP Rankings, Simona Halep Leads Women's List
Rio Open: Marin Cilic Eases Past Carlos Berlocq To Enter Second Round
Rio Open: Marin Cilic Eases Past Carlos Berlocq To Enter Second Round
Australian Open: Roger Federer Beats Marin Cilic To Clinch 20th Grand Slam Title
Australian Open: Roger Federer Beats Marin Cilic To Clinch 20th Grand Slam Title
Show Comments
Advertisement

Advertisement

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2018. All rights reserved.