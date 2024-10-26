Lorenzo Musetti stunned world number three Alexander Zverev to reach the semi-finals in Vienna on Friday, describing his comeback triumph as "a pretty big win". Italian 17th-ranked Musetti came through 2-6, 7-6 (7/5), 6-4 after two hours, 36 minutes to see off the 2021 champion. "It didn't start how we planned, I was struggling to find the right balance with my forehand and the variation of my backhand," said the 22-year-old who was an Olympic bronze medallist in the summer, just weeks after reaching the Wimbledon semi-finals.

"It's a pretty big win because Sascha really loves to play here, on this court, in these conditions. But, after the first round, I was feeling in good shape and today I showed that."

Musetti will next face world number 18 Jack Draper after the Briton defeated Tomas Machac of the Czech Republic in his quarter-final 6-3, 3-6, 6-1.

"I thought the first set was really physical. It's always tough playing Tomas, he's so solid off the ground," said Draper after booking his place in an eighth tour semi-final.

Australian second seed Alex de Minaur needed to battle from a set down to defeat Czech teenager Jakub Mensik 6-7 (2/7), 6-3, 6-4.

De Minaur, who still has a chance of making the season-ending ATP Finals in Turin, will face Karen Khachanov on Saturday for a place in the Vienna final.

Russia's Khachanov eased past Italy's Matteo Berrettini 6-1, 6-4.

