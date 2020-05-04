Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com
 
"Let's Do Instagram Live": Nick Kyrgios To Bitter Rival Rafael Nadal

Updated: 04 May 2020 09:43 IST

As the coronavirus has sent the tennis season into hibernation, a host of players have recently taken to social media for face-to-face exchanges.

Nick Kyrgios and Rafael Nadal have endured a bitter relationship on court. © AFP

Australian tennis maverick Nick Kyrgios invited Rafael Nadal to take part in a cosy video chat on Sunday despite their stormy on-court relationship. As the coronavirus has sent the tennis season into hibernation until July 13 at the earliest, a host of players have recently taken to social media for face-to-face exchanges. So, on Sunday, after the BBC had asked for suggestions as to the most sought-after facetimes, Nick Kyrgios was quick to respond. "Rafa lets do Instagram live together. I am down with it. Rafael Nadal let's do it," wrote the Australian on Instagram.

Kyrgios and Nadal have endured a bitter relationship on court.

Last year, the 19-time Grand Slam winner accused the Australian of "lacking respect" after Kyrgios won a stormy encounter in Mexico.

Kyrgios responded by claiming the Spanish world number two was "super-salty".

They met again at Wimbledon last summer when Nadal won but fumed after the Australian appeared to spear a ball directly at him.

