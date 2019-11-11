 
ATP Rankings: Leander Paes Drops Out Of Top-100 For First Time In 19 Years

Updated: 11 November 2019 18:42 IST

Leander Paes slipped to 101 after losing five places in the ATP doubles chart.

Leander Paes has not played since the US Open this year in September. © AFP

Tennis star Leander Paes on Monday slipped to 101 after losing five places in the ATP doubles chart. This was the first time that the tennis star dropped out of top-100 bracket in 19 years. Paes (856 points) is now the fourth-highest ranked Indian player behind Rohan Bopanna (38), Divij Sharan (46) and Purav Raja (93). Paes, winner of 18 Grand Slam titles, has not played since the US Open this year in September and made himself available for the Davis Cup tie against Pakistan later this month.

In the singles, Prajnesh Gunneswaran, who is still India's top-ranked singles player, dropped a place to 95.

Gunneswaran was followed by Sumit Nagal (127, +2), Ramkumar Ramanathan (190, +9), Sasi Kumar Mukund (250, +2) and Saketh Myneni (267, -1).

Highlights
  • Leander Paes slipped to 101 after losing 5 places in the ATP rankings
  • Paes is now the fourth-highest ranked Indian player
  • He has not played since the US Open this year in September
