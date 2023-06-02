Story ProgressBack to home
Jessica Pegula Loses To Elise Mertens, Crashes Out Of French Open
Jessica Pegula was eliminated from French Open 2023 after losing to Elise Mertens in third round.
Jessica Pegula lost in the third round of French Open 2023© AFP
Third-seed Jessica Pegula crashed out of French Open 2023 with a third round defeat against Elise Mertens on Friday. The American tennis star was defeated 1-6, 3-6 by the 28th seed. Earlier, Pegula booked her spot in the last 32 when opponent Camila Giorgi retired injured after losing the first set 6-2.
More to follow...
