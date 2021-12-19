American tennis player Jennifer Brady has pulled out of the upcoming Australian Open due to a left foot injury, the organisers said on Sunday. Jennifer Brady, the 2021 Australian Open finalist, has joined the list of players who will miss the upcoming tournament. "Our 2021 finalist @jennifurbrady95 has withdrawn from #AusOpen 2022 due to a left foot injury. Wishing you a speedy recovery Jen," #AusOpen tweeted. Earlier this month, former World number one Serena Williams and Canada tennis star Bianca Andreescu withdrew from the Australian Open.

Our 2021 finalist @jennifurbrady95 has withdrawn from #AusOpen 2022 due to a left foot injury. Wishing you a speedy recovery Jen — #AusOpen (@AustralianOpen) December 18, 2021

Serena will not contest the Australian Open 2022 following advice from her medical team.

The 23-times grand slam singles champion had an injury-disrupted season and has not competed since an ankle injury forced her to retire six games into her first-round Wimbledon clash with Aliaksandra Sasnovich in June.

Promoted

On the other hand, Andreescu explained her decision on Twitter, saying she wants to "re-set, recover, and grow" after a "challenging" two years that included testing positive for COVID-19.

Meanwhile, Ash Barty and Novak Djokovic headline stellar player fields that are set to compete at Melbourne Park for the Australian Open 2022.