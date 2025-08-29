Jannik Sinner kept his bid to win back-to-back US Open titles firmly on track with an emphatic second round demolition of Australia's Alexei Popyrin on Thursday. The Italian world number one needed just two hours and one minute to dispatch Popyrin 6-3, 6-2, 6-2. Sinner -- who only dropped four games in his first round win over Vit Kopriva on Tuesday -- was similarly brisk against Popyrin. The 24-year-old broke Sinner five times as he moved through the gears against his opponent, ranked 36th in the world.

Sinner faces Canadian 27th seed Denis Shapovalov in the third round on Saturday.

Sinner has reached the final of all three Grand Slams this season, winning the Australian Open and Wimbledon either side of a defeat to Carlos Alcaraz at the French Open.

He is bidding to become the first man to successfully defend the US Open since Roger Federer won the last of five consecutive titles in 2008.

