 
don't
miss
All Sports
Tennis

Italian Open: Elina Svitolina Sinks Anett Kontaveit To Return To Rome Final

Updated: 19 May 2018 20:35 IST

Elina Svitolina will be bidding to win her eighth successive final dating back to last season as she bids for a third title this year.

Italian Open: Elina Svitolina Sinks Anett Kontaveit To Return To Rome Final
Elina Svitolina dominated Anett Kontaveit 6-4, 6-3 in 74 minutes. © AFP

Holder Elina Svitolina dominated Anett Kontaveit 6-4, 6-3 in 74 minutes on Saturday to reach a second straight final at the Italian Open. The Ukrainian will play for the trophy on Sunday against the winner of the high-profile semi-final between Maria Sharapova and top seed Simona Halep. The first meeting between Svitolina and Kontaveit featured four breaks of serve in the first eight games, with the fourth-seeded defending champion snatching the early lead after 39 minutes. Svitolina moved to 3-1 in the second set, reached 5-3 with an ace and served out victory a game later on her second match point.

"I'm very proud of myself already that I reached the final. You know, it was really tough, from the beginning, from the first match," world number four Svitolina said.

"I work for these kind of matches, I work on it every day. When my opponent tries to hit everything, I have an answer.

"And when my opponent tries to play maybe a little bit more into court I can attack, so that's an answer.

"Today, I think I was very solid with my performance. And this was really, really good. I'm very proud of this, that I could stay really consistent all match."

Kontaveit, ranked 26th, has been on a roll against top-10 opponents, upsetting second-ranked Caroline Wozniacki and No.9 Venus Williams this week.

"It was definitely a really good week for me. She was really tough today and played really great. I'm only taking the positives from this week," the Estonian said.

"She had an answer to everything I gave her, it made me maybe try and do too much or do things I didn't want to do."

Svitolina will be bidding to win her eighth successive final dating back to last season as she bids for a third title this year after winning in Brisbane and Dubai.

Comments
Topics : Elina Svitolina Anett Kontaveit Tennis
Get the latest IPL 2018 news, check IPL 2018 schedule, IPL live score & IPL Points Table. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more IPL updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • Elina Svitolina beats Anett Kontaveit 6-4, 6-3
  • Elina Svitolina through to her second straight Italian Open final
  • Elina Svitolina is bidding for a third title this year
Related Articles
Italian Open: Elina Svitolina Sinks Anett Kontaveit To Return To Rome Final
Italian Open: Elina Svitolina Sinks Anett Kontaveit To Return To Rome Final
Dubai Tennis Championship: Elina Svitolina To Meet Angelique Kerber In Semi-Finals
Dubai Tennis Championship: Elina Svitolina To Meet Angelique Kerber In Semi-Finals
Elina Svitolina Crushes Aliaksandra Sasnovich In Brisbane International Final
Elina Svitolina Crushes Aliaksandra Sasnovich In Brisbane International Final
US Open 2017: Elina Svitolina Fights Through, Dominic Thiem Cruises To Second Round
US Open 2017: Elina Svitolina Fights Through, Dominic Thiem Cruises To Second Round
Karolina Pliskova, Simona Halep Lead Five-Woman Fight For No 1
Karolina Pliskova, Simona Halep Lead Five-Woman Fight For No 1
Advertisement

Advertisement

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2018. All rights reserved.